FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says repealing Affordable Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. healthcare providers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says repealing Affordable Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. healthcare providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Trump's victory, Republicans maintaining control of Congress, reinforces central role that legislative, regulatory event risk play for some segments of U.S. corporate healthcare

* Drug pricing debate likely to continue, though Trump presidency to probably mean "fewer headwinds for industry" than Clinton presidency would have

* Says successful efforts to repeal or materially replace ACA would be credit negative for healthcare providers as it contributes to higher volumes of insured patients

* Says repealing or replacing Affordable Care Act would be modestly negative for pharmaceutical industry should fewer patients retain prescription coverage

* Says U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturers to continue to face pressure to develop innovative drugs, regardless of which political party controls Presidency, Senate, House Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.