10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says it views New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City as credit positive
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says it views New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City as credit positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's issues statement on New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - View takeover as credit positive because state has ability to make Atlantic City's debt payments on Dec. 1 and 15

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - It is not yet clear how city's appeal might impact the timing of a takeover or the payment of debt service

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Was questionable if the city could make forthcoming debt payments on December 1, 15 without financial assistance

* Moody's on NJ takeover of Atlantic City - Will watch developments closely to determine how they impact the city, its municipal utilities authority

