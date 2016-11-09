FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-PHH Corporation agrees to resolve concerns raised by the New York State Department of Financial Services
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PHH Corporation agrees to resolve concerns raised by the New York State Department of Financial Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - PHH Corp :

* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with New York State Department of Financial Services

* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS arising from legacy servicing and origination examinations conducted between 2010 and 2014

* PHH will pay a civil monetary penalty of $28 million, engage an independent third-party auditor for a period of 12 months

* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS in order to avoid distraction and expense of litigation

* PHH will conduct a review of a sample of loans originated from 2008 to 2014 to review certain origination practices and disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
