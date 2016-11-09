US STOCKS-Wall Street surges after Trump wins White House
* Indexes up: Dow 1.54 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.00 pct (Adds details on stock moves, comment)
Nov 9 PHH Corp :
* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with New York State Department of Financial Services
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS arising from legacy servicing and origination examinations conducted between 2010 and 2014
* PHH will pay a civil monetary penalty of $28 million, engage an independent third-party auditor for a period of 12 months
* Have agreed to resolve concerns raised by DFS in order to avoid distraction and expense of litigation
* PHH will conduct a review of a sample of loans originated from 2008 to 2014 to review certain origination practices and disclosures
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Banks, stock exchanges and brokers enjoyed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday after a surprise victory for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sent investors scrambling to reposition their portfolios.
* CFO Mark Hutchens reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of company's common stock on Nov. 7 at $3.99/share - SEC filing