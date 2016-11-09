FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prothena says PRX002 meets primary objective of 1B study
November 9, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prothena says PRX002 meets primary objective of 1B study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports results from phase 1B study of PRX002 demonstrating robust antibody cns penetration and significant reduction of free serum alpha-synuclein in patients with Parkinson'S disease

* Prothena - all dose levels of PRX002 found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability profile, meeting primary objective of study

* Says data supports advancing PRX002 into Phase 2 clinical study, planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

