10 months ago
November 9, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Evolent Health Qtrly revenue of $60.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent health announces q3 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue of $60.2 million, an increase of 49.0%

* Evolent health inc says for q4, forecasting adjusted revenue to be in range of approximately $84.0 million to $86.0 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share available for class a and class b shareholders of $0.11 and $0.16 ,respectively

* Sees q4 adjusted ebitda to be in range of approximately loss of $9.5 million to $7.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $58.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : bit.ly/2eDX3k4 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
