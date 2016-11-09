FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oryx petroleum reports Q3 loss per share $0.04
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oryx petroleum reports Q3 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* Oryx Petroleum third quarter 2016 financial and operational results and 2017 capital budget

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - average production and sales of 2,900 BBL/D during q3 2016

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 budgeted capital expenditures of $94 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Oryx Petroleum - expects cash on hand as of september 30, 2016 and cash receipts from net revenues to fund forecasted cash expenditures into q2 of 2017

* Oryx Petroleum - will require $20-$25 million of additional liquidity to achieve production and cash flow levels to fulfil its committed obligations in 2017

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation -co expects gross (100%) oil production from hawler license area to be approximately 4,000 to 5,000 bbl/d by end of 2016

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - will require a further $50-$60 million of liquidity to fund its full 2017 budgeted expenditures

* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd says revenue increased to $6.7 million in Q3 2016 versus $4.2 million in q3 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
