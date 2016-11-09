FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sunpower says panel price environment will remain very challenging in 2017 - Conf call
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sunpower says panel price environment will remain very challenging in 2017 - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp

* Sunpower Corp says panel price environment will remain very challenging in 2017 - conf call

* Sunpower Corp - in the near-term solar industry is experiencing a "market dislocation" that will impact Q4 and 2017 financial performance- conf call

* Sunpower Corp says "do not expect price reductions to continue at this pace" - Conf call

* Sunpower Corp says in power plants business, continued to see challenging marketplace with PPA pricing under pressure - Conf call

* Sunpower Corp says decided to lower 2017 forecast for power plants business - Conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
