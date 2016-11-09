FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quinstreet expects to incur one-time restructuring charge
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Quinstreet expects to incur one-time restructuring charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Quinstreet Inc

* Quinstreet - restructuring to reduce fixed costs by approximately $17 million annually and includes a reduction in personnel costs of approximately 25%

* Quinstreet inc - company also expects to incur a one-time restructuring charge in range of $ 2.5 million to $3.5 million in december quarter

* Quinstreet inc- currently expects restructuring to be substantially completed by end of three months ended december 31, 2016- sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eDIhtD) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
