10 months ago
BRIEF-Ames National on a stock repurchase program from Nov. 10
November 9, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ames National on a stock repurchase program from Nov. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ames National Corp :

* Announced a stock repurchase program commencing Nov. 10

* John P. Nelson appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer effective as of Nov. 9

* Nelson will also retain his role as chief financial officer and secretary

* Chief executive officer and president Thomas H. Pohlman announced he is anticipating retiring at end of 2018

* Ames National -Nelson's new job responsibilities will include duties associated with contemplated transition to role of ceo upon pohlman's retirement Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fDAz51] Further company coverage:

