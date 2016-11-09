BRIEF-Ames National on a stock repurchase program from Nov. 10

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ames National Corp :

* Announced a stock repurchase program commencing Nov. 10

* John P. Nelson appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer effective as of Nov. 9

* Nelson will also retain his role as chief financial officer and secretary

* Chief executive officer and president Thomas H. Pohlman announced he is anticipating retiring at end of 2018

* Ames National -Nelson's new job responsibilities will include duties associated with contemplated transition to role of ceo upon pohlman's retirement