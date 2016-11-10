FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed following presidential election; Outlook remains stable
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed following presidential election; Outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* S&P - U.S. 'aa+/a-1+' ratings affirmed following presidential election; outlook remains stable

* S&P on U.S.- assume the long-standing institutional strengths and robust checks and balances of U.S. Will support policy execution in trump administration

* S&P on U.S. - stable outlook signals view that negative and positive rating factors will be balanced over the next two years

* S&P - affirmed sovereign ratings on the U.S., reflecting expected smooth transition of power, and the strength of its institutions

* S&P on U.S.- institutional strengths of the U.S. Will continue to offset its high level of debt and increased policy uncertainty

* S&P - on real economy, assume that any eventual measures enacted on trade or immigration will not materially lower the trend growth of the U.S.

* S&P - high general government debt and now increased uncertainty over its trajectory constrain the ratings on the United States of America

* S&P-affirmed sovereign ratings on U.S.,reflecting expected smooth transition of power, a hallmark of U.S. Democracy, and the strength of institutions

* S&P- outlook stable, reflecting expectation inherent economic, institutional strengths of U.S. will offset high level of debt, increased policy uncertainty

* U.S. 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed following presidential election; outlook remains stable Source text for Eikon - bit.ly/2fDKvM0

