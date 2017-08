Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taser International Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales rose 43 percent to $71.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $59.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Taser weapons segment revenues increased 34% to $52.9 million in Q3 of 2016

* Says Taser weapons segment revenues increased 34% to $52.9 million in Q3 of 2016

* Says Axon segment revenues increased 75% to $18.9 million in Q3 of 2016