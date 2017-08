Nov 9 (Reuters) - Remark Media Inc

* Remark media announces $20 million at-the-market firm commitment stock purchase agreement with aspire capital

* Rurchase agreement with aspire capital initial purchase of $1,000,000 for $4.50 per share

* Aspire has committed to purchase up to an additional $19 million of remark's common stock over next 30 months