10 months ago
BRIEF-SolarCity reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.48
November 9, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SolarCity reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SolarCity Corp

* SolarCity Corp qtrly GAAP revenue grew 76% year-over year to $201 million in Q3 of 2016

* SolarCity Corp says installed 187 MW in the third quarter of 2016

* SolarCity Corp qtrly GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.48

* SolarCity Corp qtrly non-gaap loss per share $2.27

* SolarCity Corp - expect to install approximately 900 MW for full year 2016

* SolarCity Corp says based on fourth quarter run rate, expect to install approximately 900 MW for the full year 2016

* SolarCity Corp - not providing specific guidance on GAAP line items for Q4 of 2016 due to proposed Tesla deal

* SolarCity Corp - installed 187 mw in q3 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.29, revenue view $170.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SolarCity Corp - "average residential FICO score at end of quarter was 745" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
