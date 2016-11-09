Nov 10 Earthstone Energy Inc :

* Earthstone Energy Inc- quarterly average daily production of 3,979 boepd

* Earthstone Energy Inc- quarterly total revenue $10.59 mln versus $13.08 mln

* Earthstone Energy Inc- quarterly loss per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.09, revenue view $13.0 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S