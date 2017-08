Nov 10 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Quarterlty net sales of $188 mln, an increase of $1 mln

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $188.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: