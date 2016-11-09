FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cover-More partners with Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cover-More Group Ltd

* Announces new strategic underwriting relationship with a global insurer

* New agreement will enable cover-more to terminate current underwriting agreement with Great Lakes Australia

* Binding heads of agreement signed with Australasian branch of global insurer, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co

* New underwriting agreement with BHSI will not impact existing underwriting agreements with Transamerica

* Cover-More - agreement will run for a five-year term and will include a change of control clause Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
