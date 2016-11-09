BRIEF-Patheon says temporary closing of 3 facilities will impact Q4 revenue

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Patheon Nv :

* Patheon NV - as previously disclosed on October 14, 2016, three of Patheon's manufacturing sites closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016

* Patheon NV - all three facilities closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016 due to power outages and weather-related events have resumed normal operations

* Patheon NV - interruptions are expected to impact Q4 revenue by $15 million and adjusted EBITDA by $12 million - SEC filing

* Patheon NV- company does not expect temporarily closure events to impact 2017 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2g07hjF) Further company coverage: