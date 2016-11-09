FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Patheon says temporary closing of 3 facilities will impact Q4 revenue
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon says temporary closing of 3 facilities will impact Q4 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Patheon Nv :

* Patheon NV - as previously disclosed on October 14, 2016, three of Patheon's manufacturing sites closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016

* Patheon NV - all three facilities closed temporarily during Q4 of 2016 due to power outages and weather-related events have resumed normal operations

* Patheon NV - interruptions are expected to impact Q4 revenue by $15 million and adjusted EBITDA by $12 million - SEC filing

* Patheon NV- company does not expect temporarily closure events to impact 2017 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2g07hjF) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.