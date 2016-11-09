FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mannkind - Enters into settlement agreement with Sanofi-Aventis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp

* Mannkind Corp - co, other entities entered into a settlement agreement with Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC - SEC filing

* Mannkind - under terms, Sanofi agreed to buy $10.2 million of insulin from co by Dec. 3 under insulin put option pursuant to supply agreement

* Mannkind - Sanofi has agreed to make a cash payment of $30.6 million to company within 60 days after effective date

* Mannkind - co has been relieved of obligation to pay Sanofi $0.5 million in previously uncharged costs pursuant to license, collaboration agreement

* Mannkind - entered into an amendment to supply agreement dated July 31, 2014, between co and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

* Mannkind - pursuant to amendment, term of Amphastar agreement was extended from December 1, 2019 to December 31, 2023

* Mannkind - delivery schedule modified so that Amphastar will ship eur 2.7 million of insulin to co in q4 of 2017, eur 8.9 million in 2018, eur 11.6 million in 2019

* Mannkind - delivery schedule was modified to provide that amphastar will ship eur 15.5 million in 2020 and in 2021, and eur 19.4 million in 2022 and in 2023

* Mannkind corp - also granted Amphastar a right of first refusal to participate in development and commercialization of Afrezza in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
