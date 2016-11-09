BRIEF-Qualcomm enters pact for term loan facility

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm - on November 8, entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Qualcomm-Term loan credit agreement provides for a senior unsecured delayed-draw term facility in an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion

* Qualcomm - proceeds from term loan facility will be used to finance proposed acquisition of nxp semiconductors

* Qualcomm - on november 8, 2016, co also entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Qualcomm - under terms of amended and restated revolving credit agreement, aggregate principal amount of facility was increased to $5.0 billion