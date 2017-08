Nov 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Apple Inc CFO Luca Maestri reports open market sale of 16,950 shares of co's common stock on Nov 7 at $110.03 per share - SEC filing

* Apple Inc CFO Maestri's transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $109.50 to $110.46, pursuant to trading plan adopted on Aug 23, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fEq9R2) Further company coverage: