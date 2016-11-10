UPDATE 2-Tax gain and cost cuts help AstraZeneca offset flagging Crestor
* Q3 core EPS $1.32 vs consensus 97 cents (Adds shares, further details on tax gain)
Nov 10 Digital Realty Trust Inc :
* Digital Realty declares quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.88per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 German wind turbine maker Nordex does not expect U.S. incentive schemes for wind energy to change by the end of the decade, its chief executive said, adding it was less clear what the election victory of Donald Trump meant in the long-term.
MUNICH, Nov 10 German industrial group Siemens sees an opportunity to profit from increased infrastructure investment in the United States following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election, its chief executive said on Thursday.