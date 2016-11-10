FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-India's TCS says Mistry ceases to be chairman of co
November 10, 2016

BRIEF-India's TCS says Mistry ceases to be chairman of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Got letter from Tata Sons nominating Ishaat Hussain as chairman of board of co in place of Cyrus Mistry

* Mistry has ceased to be chairman and Hussain is the new chairman of company

* Says Hussain will hold office as chairman of co until new chairman is appointed in his place

* Tata Sons issued a special notice and requisition for convening EGM to consider resolution for removal of Mistry as director Source text: bit.ly/2fE9kaK Further company coverage:

