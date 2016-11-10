BRIEF-India's TCS says Mistry ceases to be chairman of co

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Got letter from Tata Sons nominating Ishaat Hussain as chairman of board of co in place of Cyrus Mistry
* Mistry has ceased to be chairman and Hussain is the new chairman of company
* Says Hussain will hold office as chairman of co until new chairman is appointed in his place
* Tata Sons issued a special notice and requisition for convening EGM to consider resolution for removal of Mistry as director