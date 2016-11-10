BRIEF-Lem Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 27.5 million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA :

* H1 EBIT increased by 10.6% to 27.5 million Swiss francs ($27.97 million)(24.9 million Swiss francs yr ago); the EBIT margin increased to 20.7% (18.9%)

* H1 sales increased by 0.8% to 132.6 million Swiss francs (131.6 million francs yr ago); at constant exchange rates sales decreased by 0.8%

* H1 net profit for the period rose by 11.6% to 22.1 million Swiss francs (19.8 million francs yr ago)

* For the full financial year 2016/17, management forecasts sales of 260-270 million Swiss francs; this compares with 261.5 million Swiss francs for full-year 2015/16. The EBIT margin is expected to be around 20%

* For remainder of the year, forecasts a stable economic situation in most regions translating in a steady development of Lem's industry businesses.