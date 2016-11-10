FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lem Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 27.5 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lem Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 27.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA :

* H1 EBIT increased by 10.6% to 27.5 million Swiss francs ($27.97 million)(24.9 million Swiss francs yr ago); the EBIT margin increased to 20.7% (18.9%)

* H1 sales increased by 0.8% to 132.6 million Swiss francs (131.6 million francs yr ago); at constant exchange rates sales decreased by 0.8%

* H1 net profit for the period rose by 11.6% to 22.1 million Swiss francs (19.8 million francs yr ago)

* For the full financial year 2016/17, management forecasts sales of 260-270 million Swiss francs; this compares with 261.5 million Swiss francs for full-year 2015/16. The EBIT margin is expected to be around 20%

* For remainder of the year, forecasts a stable economic situation in most regions translating in a steady development of Lem's industry businesses. Source text - bit.ly/2fzFROS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9831 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.