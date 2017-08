Nov 10 (Reuters) - Actia Group SA

* Reports Q3 revenue of 94.4 million euros ($103.3 million) versus 89.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees stabilisation of the activity in Q4

* Keeps objective of a 10 pct annual growth