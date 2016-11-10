FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood sees better Q4 earnings year-on-year, Q3 lags forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood sees better Q4 earnings year-on-year, Q3 lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood says:

* Q3 EBIT before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 496 million (Reuters poll NOK 783 million)

* Currently expects a better result in the fourth quarter of 2016 than the group achieved in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Q3 pretax profit before value adjustments NOK 546 million (Reuters poll NOK 801 million)

* Has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's dividend policy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

