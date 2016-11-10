BRIEF-Austevoll Seafood sees better Q4 earnings year-on-year, Q3 lags forecast

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood says:

* Q3 EBIT before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 496 million (Reuters poll NOK 783 million)

* Currently expects a better result in the fourth quarter of 2016 than the group achieved in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Q3 pretax profit before value adjustments NOK 546 million (Reuters poll NOK 801 million)

* Has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth, carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's dividend policy.