BRIEF-Italiaonline Q3 net profit rises to EUR 32.4 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italiaonline SpA :

* Q3 revenue 95.9 million euros versus 115.7 million euros ($126.58 million) a year ago

* Q3 net profit 32.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects revenues in the low end of range of 391 million euros - 401 million euros forecasted in August

* Confirms EBITDA guidance in range of 64 million euros - 67 million euros and EBITDA margin guidance in range of 16.4 pct - 16.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)