FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-4Sc phase II study of resminostat to enrole first patient in Q4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-4Sc phase II study of resminostat to enrole first patient in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - 4Sc AG :

* Phase II study of resminostat (RESMAIN) in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) on track to enrole first patient in Q4 2016

* Financial outlook confirmed

* Initiation of a phase II study of resminostat (RESMAIN) in advanced-stage cutaneous t-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in Q4 2016

* 4Sc's cash position totaled 12,266 thousand euros ($13.41 million) as of 30 September 2016, compared with 13,798 thousand euros ($15.09 million) on 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.