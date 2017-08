BRIEF-Aegon reports Q3 net income of 358 million euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv :

* Reports net income of 358 million euros ($391.51 million) in Q3 2016

* Q3 sales 2.90 billion euros versus 2.56 billion euros year ago

* Q3 return on equity increases to 7.7 pct

* Q3 gross deposits increase by 19 pctto 25 billion euros

* Q3 new life sales decline by 15 pct to 219 million euros resulting from lower universal life sales and strict pricing policy

* Q3 solvency II ratio declined slightly during the third quarter to an estimated 156 pct

* "in the US, the integration of Mercer'S defined contribution retirement plan administration business is on track"

* Q3 underlying earnings before tax 461 million euros versus 495 million euros year ago Source text for: aegon.me/2eVkKFe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)