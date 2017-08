Nov 10 (Reuters) - Simcorp A/S :

* Q3 revenue 74.1 million euros versus 69.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 18.4 million euros versus 19.7 million euros year ago

* Simcorp maintains its expectations as updated on September 24, 2016