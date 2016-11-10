FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mediclinic International six-month underlying EPS falls
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mediclinic International six-month underlying EPS falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc :

* Mediclinic International Plc - 2016/17 Interim Results

* Strong performance in Switzerland, Southern Africa in line with expectations, Middle East platform impacted by Abu Dhabi business

* Have seen good progress across group in first half of year - CEO

* 27 pct increase in group revenue of which 16 pct was contributed by Al Noor

* Strong performance in switzerland with revenue up 5 pct and underlying EBITDA up 7 pct

* Underlying EBITDA up 11 pct to £220m

* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 26 pct to 12.8 pence

* Interim dividend per ordinary share up to 3.20 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.