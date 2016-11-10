BRIEF-Mediclinic International six-month underlying EPS falls

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc :

* Mediclinic International Plc - 2016/17 Interim Results

* Strong performance in Switzerland, Southern Africa in line with expectations, Middle East platform impacted by Abu Dhabi business

* Have seen good progress across group in first half of year - CEO

* 27 pct increase in group revenue of which 16 pct was contributed by Al Noor

* Strong performance in switzerland with revenue up 5 pct and underlying EBITDA up 7 pct

* Underlying EBITDA up 11 pct to £220m

* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 26 pct to 12.8 pence

* Interim dividend per ordinary share up to 3.20 pence