BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Sept-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 4.80 billion rupees

* Motherson sumi systems ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 3.69 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 102.14 billion rupees

* "Organic growth is firmly on track to reaching our 2020 targets"

* says net debt reduces to 50% of march 2016 level

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.80 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 88.81 billion rupees

* SMRP BV has commenced execution of large orders at some of the new facilities Source text (bit.ly/2g0srhR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)