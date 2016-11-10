FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Sept-qtr profit up about 26 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 10, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Sept-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 4.80 billion rupees

* Motherson sumi systems ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 3.69 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 102.14 billion rupees

* "Organic growth is firmly on track to reaching our 2020 targets"

* says net debt reduces to 50% of march 2016 level

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.80 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 88.81 billion rupees

* SMRP BV has commenced execution of large orders at some of the new facilities Source text (bit.ly/2g0srhR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.