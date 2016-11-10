FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-New Wave Group Q3 operating profit slightly above expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Wave Group Q3 operating profit slightly above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - New Wave Group Ab

* Q3 operating profit amounted to sek 124.9 (96.3) million.

* New wave group ab q3 sales amounted to sek 1.300 million, which was 2 % higher than last year (sek 1.272 million)

* Reuters poll: new wave group q3 net sales seen at sek 1.36 billion, operating profit at sek 119 million

* Says costs are under control, despite continued high market investments

* CEO says The near future, i.e. the next quarter, is always difficult to predict. Individual quarters can always be a little up or down but my belief is that the results will continue to improve compared with last year.

* CEO Says When looking at the coming years, I am continually optimistic that both sales and profits will continue to increase. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.