BRIEF-Alk Abello Q3 EBIT ex-items down at DKK 80 million, upgrades guidance

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Q3 total revenue 630 million Danish crowns ($93 million)versus 667 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT ex-items 80 million crowns versus 131 million crowns year ago

* Full-year EBITDA is now expected to exceed 650 million crowns before special items. Previous guidance stated over 600 million crowns

* Free cash flow is now expected at 100 million-150 million crowns versus previous guidance of 50 million-100 million crowns

* Total full-year revenue is still projected to exceed 2.9 billion crowns including income from partnerships

* Carsten Hellmann will take up office as ALK's new CEO and President as of Jan. 1 2017

* European sales and order intake exceeded expectations, driven by strong double-digit growth for slit-tablets and slit-drops Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.8016 Danish crowns)