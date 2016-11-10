FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value REIT 9-month group net profit down at EUR 4.5 million
November 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fair Value REIT 9-month group net profit down at EUR 4.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fair Value REIT AG :

* FFO before non-controlling interests at 7.3 million euros ($7.99 million) in first nine months of 2016 (previous year:6.8 million euros)

* 9 month REIT equity ratio increases to 62.1% (31 December 2015: 59.6%)

* General confirmation of guidance and specification of expected FFO

* The target dividend for 2016 remains unchanged at 0.25 euros per share outstanding

* 9 month net rental income of around 11.6 million euros was down 1.1 million euros on previous-year value of 12.7 million euros

* Following a decrease in disposal and measurement gains and losses, 9 month operating result (EBIT) came to 10.6 million euros, down on previous-year result of 13.5 million euros

* 9 month group net profit of 4.5 million euros, which was down by around 3.3 million euros on previous-year figure of 7.8 million euros

* Expects FFO in 2016 at lower end of communicated range of between around 10.5 million euros and 10.8 million euros before non-controlling interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
