10 months ago

November 10, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj 9-month EBIT up by 16.4 pct to EUR 14.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj :

* 9-month year-on-year revenue up 37.3 % to 108.7 million euros ($118.86 million) (9m 2015: 79.2 million euros)

* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) rose by 16.4 % to 14.2 million euros (9m 2015: 12.2 million euros)

* CEO Jorma Jokela says "in 9-month 2016 Ferratum continued to grow dynamically, As we want to continue to grow significantly and achieve an increased profitability we have set up a growth acceleration program"

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
