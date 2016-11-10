FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-First Sensor 9-month sales up 11.8 pct at 114.7 mln euros
November 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Sensor 9-month sales up 11.8 pct at 114.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* 9-month sales increase by 11.8 percent to 114.7 million euros ($125.42 million)

* On basis of these figures and with an eye on months ahead, we expect, as reported in October, to exceed our EBIT forecast from march 2016- CEO

* In Q3 of 2016, EBIT exceeded expected 5 pct to 6 pct and reached around 7.4 pct. This equates to EBIT of 2.9 million euros (previous year: -0.7 million euros)

* We now anticipate an EBIT margin of 6-7 pct for fiscal year 2016-CEO

* FY sales are expected to fall within planned range at year-end (145-150 million euros)

* Supervisory board has agreed with designated CEO of First Sensor AG, Dirk Michael Rothweiler, that he will take up his position on Jan. 1, 2017.

* Q3 net profit 1.7 million euros versus loss 1.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
