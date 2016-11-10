FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dairy Crest says H1 revenue down 7 percent
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says H1 revenue down 7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Interim results announcement for six months ended 30 September 2016

* H1 adjusted profit before tax up 19 pct to 19.1 mln stg

* Cathedral city launched new branding and packaging with a successful marketing campaign

* Clover, country life and frylight all enjoyed strong volume growth

* Improved underlying cash generation - h1 operating cash inflow 3 of 17.5m stg, up 27.9m stg on last year

* Good progress made in functional ingredients for infant formula market

* Proposed interim dividend up 2 pct

* Our expectations for full year remain unchanged.

* Our butters and spreads brands continue to grow share

* Since June 2016 there have been significant increases in prices for dairy products.

* In particular, cream price has more than doubled.

* Expect this sharp increase in input costs to have an impact on volumes and profitability of our butters business in second half of year

* H1 group revenue from continuing operations of 190 million stg represents a 7 pct decrease from last year

* Capital expenditure was 10.1 million stg.

* H1 revenue at 190.0 mln stg versus 203.8m stg, down 7 pct

* H1 profit before tax at 15.6 m stg versus 13.1 m stg, +19 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
