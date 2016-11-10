FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Idex Q3 EBITDA loss widens to NOK 55.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Idex ASA :

* Idex recorded revenues of 8.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1 million) in Q3, up from 0.1 million crowns in q3 last year

* Q3 EBITDA loss 55.9 million crowns versus loss 51.5 million crowns year ago

* Idex also expects to launch glass and ceramic sensors in Q1 2017

* Company expects to pass major commercial milestones for its biometric card sensor in Q1 2017

* Several customer pilots are scheduled for q4 2016 and into q1 2017

* Idex expects to see a continued stream of design wins in mobile, which in turn convert into revenues as design wins convert into handset launches Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3018 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

