10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals sees FY group revenue to grow by about 35 pct

Reuters Staff

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* In US, good demand across a number of products and new product launches has more than offset increased competition for certain products

* Remain on track to deliver global injectables revenue growth in mid to high-single digits in 2016

* Now expect core operating margin to be around 39 pct, up from our previous guidance of around 38 pct.

* We now expect generics revenue to be around $600 million for full year

* We continue to expect full year core operating profit to be in range of $30 to $40 million

* In 2017, we expect our enlarged generics business to deliver revenue of around $800 million

* We have estimated that certain new launches will contribute around 15 pct of generics revenue in 2017.

* Seen a steady improvement in branded revenue during second half of year in constant currency

* For full year, on a reported basis, branded results will be impacted by currency headwinds

* Revenue from West-Ward Columbus is ramping up more slowly than originally anticipated, we remain highly confident in future prospects of business.

* Expect Group revenue for the full year to grow by approximately 35 pct to around $2 billion in constant currency. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
