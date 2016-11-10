BRIEF-Ophir says Golar and Schlumberger's unit sign agreement to develop Fortuna project

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc :

* Ophir - wholly owned subsidiary , OneLNG SM, A jv between subsidiaries of Golar and Schlumberger, have signed a binding agreement to develop Fortuna Project

* Fid is now expected to take place in 1h 2017 with first gas anticipated in 1h 2020

* Initial offtake expected 2.2-2.5 mtpa for a duration of between 15 and 20 years which will monetise around 2.6 tcf of discovered resource

* Expected total capital expenditure for integrated project is approximately $2 billion to reach first gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)