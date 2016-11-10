UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q3 core profit, sales beat expectations
* Shares indicated to open 1.7 pct higher at top of DAX (Adds details on German mobile, share indication)
Nov 10 Ophir Energy Plc :
* Ophir - wholly owned subsidiary , OneLNG SM, A jv between subsidiaries of Golar and Schlumberger, have signed a binding agreement to develop Fortuna Project
* Fid is now expected to take place in 1h 2017 with first gas anticipated in 1h 2020
* Initial offtake expected 2.2-2.5 mtpa for a duration of between 15 and 20 years which will monetise around 2.6 tcf of discovered resource
* Expected total capital expenditure for integrated project is approximately $2 billion to reach first gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Dalradian-Work program at Curraghinalt Gold project remained on track and on budget with permitting and ESIA activities continuing into Q4
Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 to 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.87 percent ahead of the cash market open.