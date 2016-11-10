FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Johnston Press rev for 17 week period to Oct. 29 down 5.1 pct
#Advertising/Marketing
November 10, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press rev for 17 week period to Oct. 29 down 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Total group revenues year-on-year for 17 week period to Oct. 29, were down 5.1 pct

* Group revenues year-on-year were 3.2 pct down in October versus 9.9 pct down in H1

* Circulation revenues year-on-year increased 18.8 pct for 17 week period, with October up 22.5 pct, (versus 2.3 pct in H1)

* I has grown its market share from 18.5 pct to over 20 pct of quality newspaper segment

* Digital advertising revenues (excluding classifieds) returned to growth of 8.4 pct in October, 2.8 pct down for 17 week period as a whole, (0.6 pct down in H1)

* We continue to explore opportunities for further divestment, and will provide an update when appropriate

* Remain focused on cutting costs to mitigate revenue declines and impact of sterling weakness on paper prices

* Expects performance to continue in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

