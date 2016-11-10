FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-William Demant expects total restructuring costs of around DKK 200 mln in 2016
November 10, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-William Demant expects total restructuring costs of around DKK 200 mln in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - William Demant Holding A/S :

* Expects in 2016 to recognise total restructuring costs of around 200 million Danish crowns ($30 million) of which 52 million crowns was recognised in first half-year

* Maintains expectations to generate growth in all business activities and realise an operating profit (EBIT) of 2.0 billion-2.3 billion crowns before restructuring costs

* Lower half of EBIT range of 2.0 billion-2.3 billion crowns is regarded as most likely Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8079 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

