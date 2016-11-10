FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces delivery of ethane carrier, Ethane Crystal
November 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces delivery of ethane carrier, Ethane Crystal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Delivery of the new building very large ethane carrier "Ethane Crystal", by Samsung Heavy Industries for Reliance Industries Limited Source text : [Reliance Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated November 10, 2016, titled "The World s First Very Large Ethane Carrier "ETHANE CRYSTAL" Delivered for Reliance Industries Limited". The said press release has been issued by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Japan]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
