10 months ago
BRIEF-Biotage Q3 operating profit up 44 pct
November 10, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biotage Q3 operating profit up 44 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Biotage AB

* Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 167.0 million (149.7)

* Q3 operating profit increased by 44 percent to SEK 27.2 million (19.0)

* Says are gaining market share, on a rolling twelve month basis sales increased by 14.4 percent

* Says the US and China remain the regions with the highest growth rate

* Says direct sales in South Korea will start in the fourth quarter, sees improvements in the distributor sales in the APAC area

* Says the work with establishing a stronger presence in India continues For the original story click here: bit.ly/2fgtWHC Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

