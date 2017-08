Nov 10 (Reuters) - Genfit Sa :

* Signs an agreement for enhancement of medical knowledge & landscape of NASH research

* Data generated will be used to inform medical community about overall prevalence, natural history of disease, as well as progression of co-morbidities

* As such it will further increase global understanding of NASH and its comorbities in patients at risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)