BRIEF-Sappi says Q4 proit at $112 mln vs $83 mln yr ago

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sappi Ltd :

* Q4 sales by source* Europe 50 pct north america 27 pct southern africa 23 pct

* Q4 sales by product- coated paper 59 pct uncoated paper 5 pct speciality paper 11 pct commodity paper 5 pct dissolving wood pulp 18 pct paper pulp 1 pct other 1 pct

* Ebitda excluding special items us$739 million (fy15 us$625 million)

* Eps excluding special items 57 us cents (fy15 34 us cents)

* Dividend of 11 us cents declared

* Capex expenditure in 2017 is expected to increase to approximately us$350 million

* Expect to reduce net debt levels further during course of 2017 and are considering utilising some cash reserves to repay maturing 2017 bonds in order to lower future finance costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)