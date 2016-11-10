FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Invision 9-mth group result down 1 pct to EUR 1.627 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 10, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Invision 9-mth group result down 1 pct to EUR 1.627 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* In first nine months of 2016, company's total revenues increased by 1 percent to 9.256 million euros ($10.12 million) (9 months 2015: 9.176 million euros)

* Increased its 9-month EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 51 percent to 2.555 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.692 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated group result decreased slightly by 1 percent to 1.627 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.648 million euros)

* For full financial year of 2016, executive board still expects total revenues of at least 12 million euros and an EBIT of 3.5 million - 4.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.