BRIEF-Invision 9-mth group result down 1 pct to EUR 1.627 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* In first nine months of 2016, company's total revenues increased by 1 percent to 9.256 million euros ($10.12 million) (9 months 2015: 9.176 million euros)

* Increased its 9-month EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 51 percent to 2.555 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.692 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated group result decreased slightly by 1 percent to 1.627 million euros (9 months 2015: 1.648 million euros)

* For full financial year of 2016, executive board still expects total revenues of at least 12 million euros and an EBIT of 3.5 million - 4.0 million euros