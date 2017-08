Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* 9-month profit after tax 572.0 million euros versus 591.3 million euros ($646.7 million) year ago

* 9-month premiums 17.11 billion euros versus 17.34 billion euros year ago

* 9-month total revenue 20.96 billion euros versus 20.59 billion euros year ago

* To pay interim dividend for 2016 of 0.06 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)